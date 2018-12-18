Old Scottish golf course covered in sand after 'biblical' storm

One of the oldest golf courses in the world was under siege this weekend.

As the Courier reports, Montrose Golf Links felt the wrath of Storm Deirdre on Saturday as strong winds blew sand from nearby beach onto the layout’s second fairway. The forces were so strong that the 450-year-old track, based in the Angus county of Scotland, saw the wind-pushed sand end up completely covering its second fairway.

The storm left “a thick carpet of sand” on the fairway, turning the hole into one giant bunker.

You can see full photos of the sand-covered second hole here.

And here’s some footage of the sand rolling in via a storm described as bringing “absolutely biblical” weather:

It will take a few days at least for that fairway to be restored, but there may be a larger issue at hand.

According to the Courier, Montrose staff noted that this storm is more proof that the centuries-old layout is vulnerable due to climate change.

The North Sea has crept more than 75 yards toward Montrose in the last 30 years, and that is already creating problems for the layout. Earlier this year, Montrose director Chris Curnin detailed the issues arising.

“As the sea rises and the coast falls away, we’re left with nowhere to go,” Curnin told the Courier in February. “Climate change is often seen as tomorrow’s problem, but it’s already eating away at our course. Last year we reached a critical point, the rock armor protecting our second tee and first green was no longer sufficient and we were in real danger of losing them. In a perfect storm we could lose 5 to 10 meters over just a couple of days and that could happen at pretty much any point.”

He added at that point that the course may have to move dramatically inland if it doesn’t receive government funding to protect its dunes.

Whatever happens, we’d hate to see an historic course altered. Unfortunately, that could be wishful thinking.