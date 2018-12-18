PGA Tour's top 10 at hitting greens, and the irons they use

One of the surest ways to avoid big numbers on a scorecard is to avoid trouble on approach shots. Hitting the green in regulation – one shot on par 3s, two shots on par 4s and three shots or fewer on par 5s – takes pressure off the short game and, barring a three-putt, guarantees the worst score on a hole is par.

Click through this list of players who finished the 2017-18 PGA Tour season ranked in the top 10 in greens in regulation, along with the irons they played. And don’t be surprised by the leader in the category – he has held that position three times since 2013.