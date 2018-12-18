Tiger Woods sees net worth rise significantly in 2018 to $800 million

It’s a good time to be Tiger Woods.

OK, that is often the case. But this has been an amazing year for the 42-year-old, as he authored a remarkable on-course comeback that culminated in breaking a five-year win drought on the PGA Tour.

And that rise has, as one would expect, seen an increase in his net worth.

Forbes has released its annual list of America’s wealthiest celebrities, and Tiger Woods comes in this year in a tie for ninth (with author James Patterson) at an estimated $800 million net worth.

That actually represents a drop in ranking, as Woods was ranked eighth in 2017. But his total net worth has jumped from $750 million to $800 million over the past year.

Yeah, not bad at all.

As Forbes notes, Woods has earned $1.5 billion since turning pro in 1996. His current sponsors include Nike, TaylorMade, Bridgestone, Monster Energy, Hero MotoCorp and Kowa.

He has also gotten into golf course design and last month signed a deal to develop content for Discovery and the PGA Tour’s streaming service GolfTV.

Tiger Woods is still the man.