Top 5 Golf Life Moments of 2018

Top 5 Golf Life Moments in 2018
5. Pinehurst No. 4 ready to co-host 2019 U.S. Amateur following Gil Hanse redo.
4. Overlooked southwest Scotland gets a tourism boost with The Machrie’s reinvention.
3. Five years after being wiped out by a historic flood, Alberta’s Kananaskis Country’s 36 holes reopen.
2. Well-funded Drive Shack emerges as a potential challenger to Topgolf.
1. David McLay Kidd’s Mammoth Dunes (above) debuts to wide praise at Sand Valley.
(Note: This list appears in the November 2018 issue of Golfweek.)
