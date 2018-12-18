Top 5 Golf Life Moments of 2018

By: Martin Kaufmann | December 18, 2018 10:39 am

Top 5 Golf Life Moments in 2018

5. Pinehurst No. 4 ready to co-host 2019 U.S. Amateur following Gil Hanse redo.

4. Overlooked southwest Scotland gets a tourism boost with The Machrie’s reinvention.

3. Five years after being wiped out by a historic flood, Alberta’s Kananaskis Country’s 36 holes reopen.

2. Well-funded Drive Shack emerges as a potential challenger to Topgolf.

1. David McLay Kidd’s Mammoth Dunes (above) debuts to wide praise at Sand Valley.

(Note: This list appears in the November 2018 issue of Golfweek.)