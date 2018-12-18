Top 5 Impactful College Golf Moments of 2018

5. 2017 NCAA champion Braden Thornberry opts to leave Ole Miss early and turn pro.

4. Oregon’s Norman Xiong, Arkansas’ Maria Fassi win Haskins, ANNIKA awards.

3. Oklahoma State completes stellar season with sweep of Alabama in NCAA final.

2. Haley Moore sinks winning putt for Arizona in NCAA women’s final.

1. The golf world rallies in support after former Iowa State player Celia Barquin Arozamena murdered on golf course in Ames, Iowa.

(Note: A version of this list appears in the November 2018 issue of Golfweek.)