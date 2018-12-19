Clubhouse at historic Machrihanish destroyed by fire

UPDATE (5:45 p.m. ET): The Daily Record reports that the clubhouse was destroyed by the fire.

Thankfully, nobody was indeed injured in the inferno. But a classic clubhouse has gone up in flames.

• • •

ORIGINAL STORY

A beautiful Scottish golf destination was in for a devastating scene Wednesday.

The clubhouse at Machrihanish Golf Club caught fire Wednesday, with local fire crews getting to the scene around lunchtime.

No casualties were reported, thankfully, and local police confirmed the incident.

Earlier this afternoon, Fire Service and Police were called to a report of a fire at Machrihanish Golf club. Thankfully no one was injured. Police and Fire Service still in attendance. 5 fire tenders are there. #WorkingtTogether #KeepingPeopleSafe pic.twitter.com/BFnmzos188 — MAKI Police (@MAKIPolice) December 19, 2018

But the fire has appeared to gain back its strength this evening:

Machrihanish Golf Club – so sad! pic.twitter.com/aZSMAnBcsj — Dalriada (@Dalriada) December 19, 2018

It’s sad to see, and we are hopeful everyone is OK.

Machrihanish was founded in 1876 and is considered one of Scotland’s gems. Hopefully, not too much is lost here. We’ll post updates to this story when we get them.