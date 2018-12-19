Among the notable figures golf lost in 2018 were a former president and first lady who loved the game, an Australian golfer who inspired others with his fight against cancer, and a young woman golfer who tragically will never get the chance to realize her immense potential.

Here is a look at some of the notable figures in golf who died in 2018.

Jarrod Lyle

An Australian, Jarrod Lyle died after a long struggle with cancer on Aug. 8 at his home near Melbourne among family and close friends. Lyle turned professional in 2004 and won twice on the Web.com Tour. He made 121 career starts on the PGA Tour, notching five top-10 finishes. After beating cancer for the second time, Lyle returned to pro golf, competing in 42 more tournaments, including 20 Tour events.

His three separate bouts against cancer left a lasting memory on his fellow pros, many of whom continue to pay tribute to Lyle and raise money in his honor. He was 13 days shy of his 37th birthday when he died and left a wife, Briony, and two daughters, Lusi and Jemma.

“At what point do you rate a person with golf? It comes down to how did they impact lives and golf in general,” Robert Allenby, the four-time Tour winner, told Golfweek after Lyle’s death. “Some players haven’t won majors but they’ve impacted the world in so many ways, and that’s where Jarrod Lyle comes in. He’s impacted millions of people through his fight for life.”

During the PGA Championship, each player wore a ribbon in honor of Lyle, and his signature yellow hat was much in evidence at the Wyndham Championship.

Golf Channel analyst Tripp Isenhour started a GoFundMe campaign for Lyle’s family that raised over $200,000. Bryson DeChambeau won the Long Drive Contest at the PGA Championship and donated his $25,000 prize to the cause.