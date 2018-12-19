Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
PGA Tour backs proposed federal legislation to regulate sports betting

The PGA Tour has offered its formal support to legislation in the U.S. Senate that would provide federal oversight to legal sports betting.

Under the terms of a bill from Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) introduced Wednesday, the Department of Justice would be instructed to implement minimum requirements for legalized sports betting across the United States.

The bill would neither mandate nor prevent sports leagues from getting a cut of gambling revenue, also known as “integrity fees.”

“The PGA Tour supports the efforts of Senators Schumer and Hatch to introduce federal sports betting legislation. We continue to believe that nationwide standards are the best method of protecting the integrity of our competitions and our fans. In particular, we would welcome the establishment of a national body to oversee the integrity of sports in the United States,” the Tour said in a statement Wednesday.

The NFL also publicly supported the bill.

In May, the Supreme Court negated a federal law prohibiting sports betting. The decision allowed states to implement and regulate gambling on their own. The eight states that currently allow legal sports wagering are Nevada, New Jersey, Delaware, West Virginia, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and New Mexico (where it is allowed through a tribal gaming compact at one casino.)

“As a lifelong sports fan I treasure the purity of the game,” Schumer, the Senate minority leader, said in a press release.

Hatch “began working with stakeholders to ensure we were doing everything possible to protect the integrity of sports from corruption” after the Court’s ruling in May, he said.

Hatch, the senior Republican member of the upper chamber, is retiring from the Senate in January. The current session of the Senate has just a few days remaining amid a potential government shutdown, meaning chances for the bill’s passage are slim.

