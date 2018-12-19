PGA Tour Live will be available on Amazon Prime as well in 2019

The scope of PGA Tour Live continues to grow.

Amazon revealed Wednesday that Amazon Prime customers will be able to subscribe to PGA Tour Live via its Prime Video Channels platform.

The service will be available to Prime members for $9.99 per month or $64.99 per season. This news arrives after NBC Sports Gold was announced as the U.S. home for PGA Tour Live in 2019.

Now, the service will be available on both of these platforms at the above prices.

PGA Tour Live will be active at 28 PGA Tour events in 2019, with more than double the hours of live golf from what it offered in 2018.

You can see the full PGA Tour Live schedule here.