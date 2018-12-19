Rare win for property owners: Court orders Dye's Amelia Island golf course design restored

As many golf course real estate developments have seen courses closed and property values implode, it’s nice to see a circuit court judge recognizing the rogue work by the Omni resort to close a historic early Pete Dye design.

They have until October 31, 2019 to reopen the course in what will be a much costlier than had it been kept open. Garry Smits does a super job recounting the entire escapade for the Florida Times-Union.

This was particularly charming:

Omni Amelia closed Ocean Links one day after it was still booking local tee times. The club moved in bulldozers under police protection and began tearing down the greens on the three oceanside holes with the intention of converting the property into “green space,” for parks, bicycle trails and nature trails. The resort did not notify property owners that it had begun the demolition until that day, in an email time-dated 5 p.m. By that time, the heavy construction equipment had already been at work a full day. The Equity Club filed for an emergency injunction halting the demolition, which was granted two days later.

Nassau County circuit court Steven Fahlgren wrote that the resort “undertook to accomplish as much destruction as possible in a single day, without notice to the club,” when it began tearing down Ocean Links Golf on Nov. 12, 2017.

The resort said that it plans appeal. The resort had no estimate on the cost to repair damage and renovate the course.

Fahlgren gave Omni Amelia until Oct. 31, 2019 to bring the course back to its previous condition. Fahlgren’s decision also prohibits the club from using the property for anything other than a golf course.