Bronte Law medals at LET Q-School in record-breaking performance

A record-breaking performance propelled Bronte Law to the No. 1 card at the Ladies European Tour Qualifying School in Morocco.

The former UCLA student topped the list of 2019 graduates with a 26-under 334 total after scores of 70, 71, 62, 64 and 67. She broke the final stage scoring record by three shots.

Law also set an LET record for most birdies in a row with nine in her third-round 62, breaking the old record of seven. She also tied the LET record for most birdies in a round with 12.

Sweden’s Linnea Strom gave Law a good run for her money. Strom broke the LET Q-School record by two shots, finishing one shot behind Law to take the second card. German amateur Esther Henseleit finished third on 18 under, England’s Sian Evans was two shots further back in fourth, while former Duke player Leona Maguire finished fifth on 13 under.

“I’m very happy,” Law said. “I played some very good golf this week. Coming into it, I hadn’t had much time to practice and prepare due to having an injury. I worked my way into the week and playing some good golf in the end was really nice.

“I’m definitely looking forward to next year and building off this experience. It means a lot, coming from England. Even though I live in the States now, this is my home and it’s important to support the Ladies European Tour. I look forward to being a member of the Tour.”

The Great Britain & Ireland Curtis Cup player has her sights set on making the European Solheim Cup team next year to take on the United States at Gleneagles.

“That’s something that I really want to be a part of,” Law admitted. “I love team golf, always have, and there’s something about match play that I really enjoy. It will absolutely be my goal next year to make sure that I’m on that team.”

Maguire took the all-important fifth card in a playoff with Sweden’s Sarah Nilsson by holing a 15-foot birdie at the first playoff hole. Maguire’s category 5c status means she’ll play as full a schedule as possible next year.

“I’m delighted,” Maguire said. “I knew going into the playoff that that one spot would make a huge difference for next year. I’m just delighted that I could birdie it and get that fifth spot.

“I’m excited to play with some new golfers in new places. I think I’ll go home and enjoy Christmas with the family and plan my schedule in the new year. I’d like to win an event. This is my first year as a pro and the last few months, so it will be good to get my first year under my belt and see where that takes me.”

Twenty five players on 3 under or better earned cards for next year’s LET.