Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Love on the Links: Notable couples from the PGA Tour

Love on the Links: Notable couples from the PGA Tour

PGA Tour

Love on the Links: Notable couples from the PGA Tour

From engagements to newlyweds to new relationships, love was in the air on the links in 2018.

Here’s a look at all the most notable couples from the PGA Tour.

FORT WORTH, TX - MAY 29: Jordan Spieth kisses his girlfriend, Annie Verret, after winning the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2016 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth/Annie Verret

The long-time couple got engaged a year ago and tied the knot in November.

, , , , , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home