Matthew Wolff among those atop fall Arnold Palmer Cup rankings

The fall Arnold Palmer Cup ranking for the 2019 matches were released Thursday.

The top six golfers from the final ranking in the spring from both the United States and International men and women – 12 total golfers – shall be among the 24 individuals selected to compete in the Arnold Palmer Cup at The Alotian Club in Roland, Ark., from June 7-9.

(Reminder: Each squad will consist of 24 players – 12 men, 12 women.)

Using Golfstat’s NCAA Player Ranking as a base, the Arnold Palmer Cup Ranking awards bonus points for wins and high finishes and a penalty for poor finishes. The ranking also contains a strength of schedule component.

The remaining six men’s and women’s spots for the United States will consist of five committee selections, including at least one non-Division I golfer, and a coaches pick. The balance of the International team will include the men’s and women’s winners of The R&A Scholars Tournament, four committee selections, and a coaches pick.

The next Arnold Palmer Cup ranking will be announced Feb. 13. Here are the fall rankings:

U.S. Men

Rank       Name                           School                           Percent      
1 Matthew Wolff Oklahoma State .9995
2 Collin Morikawa California .9990
3 Peter Kuest BYU .9976
4 Alex Smalley Duke .9966
5 Justin Suh USC .9956
6 Trent Phillips Georgia .9951
7 Chandler Eaton Duke .9941
8 Luke Schniederjans Georgia Tech .9941
9 Beau Briggs Ole Miss .9931
10 Eric Bae Wake Forest .9911
11 Will Grimmer Ohio State .9911
12 Steven Fisk Georgia Southern .9892
13 Hayden Wood Oklahoma State .9881
14 McClure Meissner SMU .9877
15 Stephen Franken North Carolina State .9842
16 Tyler Strafaci Georgia Tech .9842
17 Will Gordon Vanderbilt .9832
18 Brandon Mancheno Auburn .9827
19 Philip Knowles North Florida .9823
20 Riley Casey Oklahoma .9817
21 Clay Feagler Pepperdine .9798
22 Steven Chervony Texas .9782
23 Noah Norton Georgia Tech .9782
24 Bryson Nimmer Clemson .9774
25 Thomas Walsh Virginia .9758

U.S. Women

Rank       Name                          School                  Percent      
1 Dylan Kim Arkansas .9988
2 Andrea Lee Stanford .9977
3 Malia Nam USC .9953
4 Mariel Galdiano UCLA .9941
5 Kaitlyn Papp Texas .9912
6 Abbey Carlson Vanderbilt .9895
7 Jennifer Chang USC .9888
8 Hailee Cooper Texas .9865
9 Emilia Migliaccio Wake Forest .9836
10 Ellie Slama Oregon State .9824
11 Stephanie Lau Northwestern .9812
12 Sierra Brooks Florida .9748
13 Haylee Harford Furman .9725
14 Jess Yuen Missouri .9713
15 Ivy Shepherd Clemson .9670
16 Kenzie Wright Alabama .9670
17 Auston Kim Vanderbilt .9665
18 Anna Redding Virginia .9660
19 Kaitlin Milligan Oklahoma .9659
20 Brooke Matthews Arkansas .9658
21 Courtney Zeng Vanderbilt .9641
22 Brooke Riley Northwestern .9641
23 Alyaa Abdulghany USC .9594
24 Crystal Wang Illinois .9554
25 Kelly Whaley North Carolina .9547

International Men

Rank       Name                               School (Country)                     Percent     
1 Viktor Hovland Oklahoma State (Norway) .9980
2 Matthias Schmid Louisville (Germany) .9926
3 Chun An Yu Arizona State (Taiwan) .9926
4 Peng Pichaikool Mississippi State (Thailand) .9911
5 Kaito Onishi Southern California (Japan) .9901
6 Kengo Aoshima Wake Forest (Japan) .9871
7 Sandy Scott Texas Tech (Scotland) .9871
8 Adrien Pendaries Duke (France) .9743
9 Zan Luka Stirn Arkansas State (Slovenia) .9739
10 Harry Hall UNLV (England) .9660
11 Tim Widing San Francisco (Sweden) .9565
12 Max Sear West Virginia (Canada) .9551
13 Jovan Rebula Auburn (South Africa) .9549
14 Thomas Rosenmueller North Texas (Germany) .9486
15 Sean Yu San Jose State (Taiwan) .9481
16 Marco Steyn Wake Forest (South Africa) .9480
17 Joel Wendin Arkansas State (Sweden) .9467
18 Albin Bergstrom South Florida (Sweden) .9466
19 Ben Wong SMU (Hong Kong) .9461
20 John Axelsen Florida (Denmark) .9460
21 Oliver Farrell Marquette (England) .9457
22 John Murphy Louisville (Ireland) .9446
23 Ivan Ramirez Texas Tech (Colombia) .9440
24 Rhys Nevin Tennessee (England) .9436
25 Jamie Stewart Missouri (Scotland) .9412

International Women

Rank      Name                            School (Country)                                 Percent     
1 Patty Tavatanakit UCLA (Thailand) 1.000
2 Hira Naveed Pepperdine (Australia) .9983
3 Albane Valenzuela Stanford (Switzerland) .9959
4 Jiwon Jeon Alabama (South Korea) .9941
5 Frida Kinhult Florida State (Sweden) .9901
6 Gabriela Ruffels USC (Australia) .9888
7 Kaleigh Telfer Auburn (South Africa) .9877
8 Leonie Bettel Kentucky (Austria) .9860
9 Jaravee Boonchant Duke (Thailand) .9853
10 Raquel Olmos Arizona State (Spain) .9847
11 Michaela Finn Kent State (Sweden) .9824
12 Amelia Garvey USC (New Zealand) .9811
13 Virginia Elena Carta Duke (Italy) .9806
14 Olivia Mehaffey Arizona State (Northern Ireland) .9806
15 Clara Manzalini Florida (Italy) .9777
16 Sofia Garcia Texas Tech (Paraguay) .9765
17 Julie McCarthy Auburn (Ireland) .9753
18 Maria Fassi Arkansas (Mexico) .9735
19 Marta Perez Florida (Spain) .9724
20 Lois Kaye Go South Carolina (Philippines) .9700
21 Leonie Harm Houston (Germany) .9688
22 Tze-Han Lin Oregon (Taiwan) .9676
23 Wenyung Keh Washington (New Zealand) .9670
24 Greta Voelker Texas (Germany) .9670
25 Abegail Arevalo San Jose State (Philippines) .9660

 

