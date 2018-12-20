Matthew Wolff among those atop fall Arnold Palmer Cup rankings

The fall Arnold Palmer Cup ranking for the 2019 matches were released Thursday.

The top six golfers from the final ranking in the spring from both the United States and International men and women – 12 total golfers – shall be among the 24 individuals selected to compete in the Arnold Palmer Cup at The Alotian Club in Roland, Ark., from June 7-9.

(Reminder: Each squad will consist of 24 players – 12 men, 12 women.)

Using Golfstat’s NCAA Player Ranking as a base, the Arnold Palmer Cup Ranking awards bonus points for wins and high finishes and a penalty for poor finishes. The ranking also contains a strength of schedule component.

The remaining six men’s and women’s spots for the United States will consist of five committee selections, including at least one non-Division I golfer, and a coaches pick. The balance of the International team will include the men’s and women’s winners of The R&A Scholars Tournament, four committee selections, and a coaches pick.

The next Arnold Palmer Cup ranking will be announced Feb. 13. Here are the fall rankings:

U.S. Men

Rank Name School Percent 1 Matthew Wolff Oklahoma State .9995 2 Collin Morikawa California .9990 3 Peter Kuest BYU .9976 4 Alex Smalley Duke .9966 5 Justin Suh USC .9956 6 Trent Phillips Georgia .9951 7 Chandler Eaton Duke .9941 8 Luke Schniederjans Georgia Tech .9941 9 Beau Briggs Ole Miss .9931 10 Eric Bae Wake Forest .9911 11 Will Grimmer Ohio State .9911 12 Steven Fisk Georgia Southern .9892 13 Hayden Wood Oklahoma State .9881 14 McClure Meissner SMU .9877 15 Stephen Franken North Carolina State .9842 16 Tyler Strafaci Georgia Tech .9842 17 Will Gordon Vanderbilt .9832 18 Brandon Mancheno Auburn .9827 19 Philip Knowles North Florida .9823 20 Riley Casey Oklahoma .9817 21 Clay Feagler Pepperdine .9798 22 Steven Chervony Texas .9782 23 Noah Norton Georgia Tech .9782 24 Bryson Nimmer Clemson .9774 25 Thomas Walsh Virginia .9758

U.S. Women

Rank Name School Percent 1 Dylan Kim Arkansas .9988 2 Andrea Lee Stanford .9977 3 Malia Nam USC .9953 4 Mariel Galdiano UCLA .9941 5 Kaitlyn Papp Texas .9912 6 Abbey Carlson Vanderbilt .9895 7 Jennifer Chang USC .9888 8 Hailee Cooper Texas .9865 9 Emilia Migliaccio Wake Forest .9836 10 Ellie Slama Oregon State .9824 11 Stephanie Lau Northwestern .9812 12 Sierra Brooks Florida .9748 13 Haylee Harford Furman .9725 14 Jess Yuen Missouri .9713 15 Ivy Shepherd Clemson .9670 16 Kenzie Wright Alabama .9670 17 Auston Kim Vanderbilt .9665 18 Anna Redding Virginia .9660 19 Kaitlin Milligan Oklahoma .9659 20 Brooke Matthews Arkansas .9658 21 Courtney Zeng Vanderbilt .9641 22 Brooke Riley Northwestern .9641 23 Alyaa Abdulghany USC .9594 24 Crystal Wang Illinois .9554 25 Kelly Whaley North Carolina .9547

International Men

Rank Name School (Country) Percent 1 Viktor Hovland Oklahoma State (Norway) .9980 2 Matthias Schmid Louisville (Germany) .9926 3 Chun An Yu Arizona State (Taiwan) .9926 4 Peng Pichaikool Mississippi State (Thailand) .9911 5 Kaito Onishi Southern California (Japan) .9901 6 Kengo Aoshima Wake Forest (Japan) .9871 7 Sandy Scott Texas Tech (Scotland) .9871 8 Adrien Pendaries Duke (France) .9743 9 Zan Luka Stirn Arkansas State (Slovenia) .9739 10 Harry Hall UNLV (England) .9660 11 Tim Widing San Francisco (Sweden) .9565 12 Max Sear West Virginia (Canada) .9551 13 Jovan Rebula Auburn (South Africa) .9549 14 Thomas Rosenmueller North Texas (Germany) .9486 15 Sean Yu San Jose State (Taiwan) .9481 16 Marco Steyn Wake Forest (South Africa) .9480 17 Joel Wendin Arkansas State (Sweden) .9467 18 Albin Bergstrom South Florida (Sweden) .9466 19 Ben Wong SMU (Hong Kong) .9461 20 John Axelsen Florida (Denmark) .9460 21 Oliver Farrell Marquette (England) .9457 22 John Murphy Louisville (Ireland) .9446 23 Ivan Ramirez Texas Tech (Colombia) .9440 24 Rhys Nevin Tennessee (England) .9436 25 Jamie Stewart Missouri (Scotland) .9412

International Women