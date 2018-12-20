Matthew Wolff among those atop fall Arnold Palmer Cup rankings

The fall Arnold Palmer Cup ranking for the 2019 matches were released Thursday.
The top six golfers from the final ranking in the spring from both the United States and International men and women – 12 total golfers – shall be among the 24 individuals selected to compete in the Arnold Palmer Cup at The Alotian Club in Roland, Ark., from June 7-9.
(Reminder: Each squad will consist of 24 players – 12 men, 12 women.)
Using Golfstat’s NCAA Player Ranking as a base, the Arnold Palmer Cup Ranking awards bonus points for wins and high finishes and a penalty for poor finishes. The ranking also contains a strength of schedule component.
The remaining six men’s and women’s spots for the United States will consist of five committee selections, including at least one non-Division I golfer, and a coaches pick. The balance of the International team will include the men’s and women’s winners of The R&A Scholars Tournament, four committee selections, and a coaches pick.
The next Arnold Palmer Cup ranking will be announced Feb. 13. Here are the fall rankings:
U.S. Men
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Percent
|1
|Matthew Wolff
|Oklahoma State
|.9995
|2
|Collin Morikawa
|California
|.9990
|3
|Peter Kuest
|BYU
|.9976
|4
|Alex Smalley
|Duke
|.9966
|5
|Justin Suh
|USC
|.9956
|6
|Trent Phillips
|Georgia
|.9951
|7
|Chandler Eaton
|Duke
|.9941
|8
|Luke Schniederjans
|Georgia Tech
|.9941
|9
|Beau Briggs
|Ole Miss
|.9931
|10
|Eric Bae
|Wake Forest
|.9911
|11
|Will Grimmer
|Ohio State
|.9911
|12
|Steven Fisk
|Georgia Southern
|.9892
|13
|Hayden Wood
|Oklahoma State
|.9881
|14
|McClure Meissner
|SMU
|.9877
|15
|Stephen Franken
|North Carolina State
|.9842
|16
|Tyler Strafaci
|Georgia Tech
|.9842
|17
|Will Gordon
|Vanderbilt
|.9832
|18
|Brandon Mancheno
|Auburn
|.9827
|19
|Philip Knowles
|North Florida
|.9823
|20
|Riley Casey
|Oklahoma
|.9817
|21
|Clay Feagler
|Pepperdine
|.9798
|22
|Steven Chervony
|Texas
|.9782
|23
|Noah Norton
|Georgia Tech
|.9782
|24
|Bryson Nimmer
|Clemson
|.9774
|25
|Thomas Walsh
|Virginia
|.9758
U.S. Women
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Percent
|1
|Dylan Kim
|Arkansas
|.9988
|2
|Andrea Lee
|Stanford
|.9977
|3
|Malia Nam
|USC
|.9953
|4
|Mariel Galdiano
|UCLA
|.9941
|5
|Kaitlyn Papp
|Texas
|.9912
|6
|Abbey Carlson
|Vanderbilt
|.9895
|7
|Jennifer Chang
|USC
|.9888
|8
|Hailee Cooper
|Texas
|.9865
|9
|Emilia Migliaccio
|Wake Forest
|.9836
|10
|Ellie Slama
|Oregon State
|.9824
|11
|Stephanie Lau
|Northwestern
|.9812
|12
|Sierra Brooks
|Florida
|.9748
|13
|Haylee Harford
|Furman
|.9725
|14
|Jess Yuen
|Missouri
|.9713
|15
|Ivy Shepherd
|Clemson
|.9670
|16
|Kenzie Wright
|Alabama
|.9670
|17
|Auston Kim
|Vanderbilt
|.9665
|18
|Anna Redding
|Virginia
|.9660
|19
|Kaitlin Milligan
|Oklahoma
|.9659
|20
|Brooke Matthews
|Arkansas
|.9658
|21
|Courtney Zeng
|Vanderbilt
|.9641
|22
|Brooke Riley
|Northwestern
|.9641
|23
|Alyaa Abdulghany
|USC
|.9594
|24
|Crystal Wang
|Illinois
|.9554
|25
|Kelly Whaley
|North Carolina
|.9547
International Men
|Rank
|Name
|School (Country)
|Percent
|1
|Viktor Hovland
|Oklahoma State (Norway)
|.9980
|2
|Matthias Schmid
|Louisville (Germany)
|.9926
|3
|Chun An Yu
|Arizona State (Taiwan)
|.9926
|4
|Peng Pichaikool
|Mississippi State (Thailand)
|.9911
|5
|Kaito Onishi
|Southern California (Japan)
|.9901
|6
|Kengo Aoshima
|Wake Forest (Japan)
|.9871
|7
|Sandy Scott
|Texas Tech (Scotland)
|.9871
|8
|Adrien Pendaries
|Duke (France)
|.9743
|9
|Zan Luka Stirn
|Arkansas State (Slovenia)
|.9739
|10
|Harry Hall
|UNLV (England)
|.9660
|11
|Tim Widing
|San Francisco (Sweden)
|.9565
|12
|Max Sear
|West Virginia (Canada)
|.9551
|13
|Jovan Rebula
|Auburn (South Africa)
|.9549
|14
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|North Texas (Germany)
|.9486
|15
|Sean Yu
|San Jose State (Taiwan)
|.9481
|16
|Marco Steyn
|Wake Forest (South Africa)
|.9480
|17
|Joel Wendin
|Arkansas State (Sweden)
|.9467
|18
|Albin Bergstrom
|South Florida (Sweden)
|.9466
|19
|Ben Wong
|SMU (Hong Kong)
|.9461
|20
|John Axelsen
|Florida (Denmark)
|.9460
|21
|Oliver Farrell
|Marquette (England)
|.9457
|22
|John Murphy
|Louisville (Ireland)
|.9446
|23
|Ivan Ramirez
|Texas Tech (Colombia)
|.9440
|24
|Rhys Nevin
|Tennessee (England)
|.9436
|25
|Jamie Stewart
|Missouri (Scotland)
|.9412
International Women
|Rank
|Name
|School (Country)
|Percent
|1
|Patty Tavatanakit
|UCLA (Thailand)
|1.000
|2
|Hira Naveed
|Pepperdine (Australia)
|.9983
|3
|Albane Valenzuela
|Stanford (Switzerland)
|.9959
|4
|Jiwon Jeon
|Alabama (South Korea)
|.9941
|5
|Frida Kinhult
|Florida State (Sweden)
|.9901
|6
|Gabriela Ruffels
|USC (Australia)
|.9888
|7
|Kaleigh Telfer
|Auburn (South Africa)
|.9877
|8
|Leonie Bettel
|Kentucky (Austria)
|.9860
|9
|Jaravee Boonchant
|Duke (Thailand)
|.9853
|10
|Raquel Olmos
|Arizona State (Spain)
|.9847
|11
|Michaela Finn
|Kent State (Sweden)
|.9824
|12
|Amelia Garvey
|USC (New Zealand)
|.9811
|13
|Virginia Elena Carta
|Duke (Italy)
|.9806
|14
|Olivia Mehaffey
|Arizona State (Northern Ireland)
|.9806
|15
|Clara Manzalini
|Florida (Italy)
|.9777
|16
|Sofia Garcia
|Texas Tech (Paraguay)
|.9765
|17
|Julie McCarthy
|Auburn (Ireland)
|.9753
|18
|Maria Fassi
|Arkansas (Mexico)
|.9735
|19
|Marta Perez
|Florida (Spain)
|.9724
|20
|Lois Kaye Go
|South Carolina (Philippines)
|.9700
|21
|Leonie Harm
|Houston (Germany)
|.9688
|22
|Tze-Han Lin
|Oregon (Taiwan)
|.9676
|23
|Wenyung Keh
|Washington (New Zealand)
|.9670
|24
|Greta Voelker
|Texas (Germany)
|.9670
|25
|Abegail Arevalo
|San Jose State (Philippines)
|.9660
Comments