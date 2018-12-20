Some PGA Tour players skeptical of certain rules changes

There are a huge set of changes coming to the Rules of Golf. These alterations courtesy of the U.S. Golf Association and the R&A will take effect on Jan. 1, and you can study up on those changes here.

But not everybody is automatically on board with every change.

Mackenzie Hughes, winner of the 2016 RSM Classic, took to Twitter on Wednesday to express his mixed emotions on the changes coming in 2019:

I just went through the new rules of golf for 2019 again. I feel like a few of the changes are good (ex. caddie alignment, loose impediments in bunkers), but I feel like most of them missed the mark (ex. ball drop from knee height, damaged club, and more). Thoughts? — Mackenzie Hughes (@MacHughesGolf) December 19, 2018

This created plenty of discussion on his Twitter feed. And he’s not the only PGA Tour player with misgivings.

Jim Furyk, a 17-time PGA Tour winner, was discussing the upcoming rules changes last week at the PNC Father/Son Challenge.

The 2003 U.S. Open champion noted he does have to study up more on the new rules, and added, “obviously, the USGA, the R&A, they’re getting together, they’re trying to do what they feel is best for the game of golf.”

One rule change will allow players to fix many more imperfections on a green than in the past. That includes an alteration that will allow repairing spike marks before one putts.

Furyk is not a big fan of that one.

“If I had to be skeptical of one rule, it would be tapping down spike marks,” Furyk said.

He then explained his reasoning on that and added skepticism on another change:

“I think pace of play. I guess for no other better reason than that’s just the way it’s always been (but) I think pace of play. I think moving the time you look for your ball (before it is declared lost) from 5 minutes to 3 minutes is going to insignificantly (improve) the pace of play. But the tapping down of spike marks could tend to drag things out a bit.”

What does the average golf fan think about the changes to the Rules of Golf? You can vote here: