Tiger Woods ended his five year PGA Tour victory drought in 2018 with a victory in the Tour Championship.

It was the 80th win of his pro career. Woods success tapered after his win for the ages at East Lake, as he and Team USA fizzled in the Ryder Cup. Woods would then lose his one-on-one match with Phil Mickelson in Las Vegas on Nov. 23 by one shot on the 22nd hole.

He finished his year by finishing 17th of 18 players in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, a tournament that benefits his foundation.

Tiger Woods’ run in 2018 actually began in December of 2017, when he made his long-awaited return from a fourth back surgery and played in his first tournament for 301 days.

Woods finished in a tie for ninth place in his Hero World Challenge tournament in the Bahamas. His climb up the OWGR began as he was 1,189th before the Hero. He would reach as high as No. 13 in 2018.

Here’s a look at some key moments in Tiger’s life during 2018:

Tiger Woods – Quick Facts

Born: December 30, 1975

Birth place: Cypress, California

Birth name: Eldrick Tont Woods

Parents: Earl Woods, Kultilda (Punsawad) Woods

Marriage: Elin Nordegren (October 5, 2004-August 23, 2010, divorced)

Children: Charlie Axel and Sam Alexis

Education: Stanford University, 1994-1996

Turned Pro: 1996

PGA Tour victories: 80

Major victories: 14

Career earnings: $115,504,853