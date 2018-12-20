Top 10 most entertaining PGA Tour events of 2018

There was plenty of entertainment on the PGA Tour in the 2018 calendar.

Golfweek decided to rank the most entertaining events of the year. Before we get into that, let us note that we did exclude a six-hole playoff win by Jason Day at the Farmers Insurance Open from this list.

That may seem an odd omission, but remember that the playoff took an extra day and finished in rather dull fashion on Monday with no fans on hand.

Anyway, here is our list…

Honorable mention: Waste Management Phoenix Open

Chez Reavie finished regulation birdie-birdie, including draining a 21-footer at the 72nd hole to force a playoff. That was exciting, and Gary Woodland would capture the title in extra holes. While the playoff wasn’t incredibly thrilling, it was a special win for Woodland after a rough 2017 in which his wife suffered a miscarriage.