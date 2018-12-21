Best of Golf: Top 10 players of the 1970s

The 1970s saw plenty of older players, such as Arnold Palmer and Gene Littler, keep on winning tournaments while new stars such as Tom Watson, Seve Ballesteros, Raymond Floyd and Ben Crenshaw appeared on the scene to rule the game for decades to come.

There were enough great players to make it difficult to whittle the list down to the best 10. Our take focuses on PGA Tour wins and major titles in the decade. With that in mind, keep clicking to see our choices for the top 10 players of the 1970s.

10. Billy Casper

PGA Tour victories in 1970s: eight (of 51 total)

Major titles in 1970s: one (of three total)

Casper started winning on the PGA Tour in the mid-1950s, and his excellent play continued all the way into his 40s. He won the 1970 Masters, beating Gene Littler in a playoff.

An excellent putter and a short-game guru, Casper didn’t have the flash exhibited by some of his more famous competitors, but he stretched his victories across three decades and earned his final PGA Tour victory at the First NBC New Orleans Open in 1975.

Casper was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1978. He died in 2015 at age 83.