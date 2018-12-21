Scott Van Pelt to narrate Tiger Woods ESPN documentary

The upcoming ESPN documentary on Tiger Woods will include a familiar voice.

ESPN announced Friday that Scott Van Pelt, the acclaimed SportsCenter anchor, will narrate the ESPN film “Tiger Woods: Return of the Roar,” that debuts Sunday, Dec. 30, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The network interviewed more than 60 professional golfers and athletes, as well as caddie Joe LaCava, for the 90-minute film – a behind-the-scenes look at Woods’ 2017-18 return to professional golf coming off spinal fusion surgery.

The film will premiere on Woods’ 43rd birthday, and Van Pelt narrating sounds like a pretty good deal to us.

The ESPN anchor is a popular figure, and he has plenty of background in golf. Van Pelt worked for Golf Channel from 1994-2000 and has long been associated with ESPN’s golf coverage. He also has a working relationship with Woods going back to the 1990s.

After the original airing, the film will be available for viewing via ESPN Video On Demand on ESPN.com and the ESPN App across mobile and TV-connected devices.

Here is the full airing schedule:

(Note: All times Eastern)