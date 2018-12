There were plenty of birdie opportunities and eagles on the course this year, but it wasn’t always so easy.

Here’s a look at the top 10 most difficult holes relative to par on the PGA Tour in 2018.

10. Shinnecock Hills, No. 10, par 4, 415 yards

“Eastward Ho” had an average score of 4.377 during the U.S. Open in June and gave several players fits around the green.