Report: Olympia Fields lands 2020 BMW Championship

Olympia Fields Country Club will host a FedEx Cup Playoff event in 2020, according to a report from the Chicago Tribune.

Sources tell the Tribune that the event now called the BMW Championship will take place at the site of the 2003 U.S. Open in Olympia Fields, Ill., where Jim Furyk won with a then record-low 272 total.

The BMW has traditionally been held in the Chicago area every other year, but this means back-to-back years with the 2019 event set for Medinah Country Club.

Bryson DeChambeau won the 2015 U.S. Amateur at Olympia Fields, which also hosted the 2017 Women’s PGA Championship won by Danielle Kang. The 2019 BMW Championship takes place Aug. 15-18 next year at Medinah.