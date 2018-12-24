Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson among those to play Saudi International

Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter have committed to play in the European Tour’s Saudi International on Jan. 31-Feb. 3, the Saudi Gazette reported.

They join Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Thomas Bjorn, who already had signed up to play at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City. That gives the event two of the world’s top three players (Rose at No. 2, Johnson at No. 3) and six players from the 2018 Ryder Cup squads.

“Today’s announcement reiterates our intention to make the inaugural Saudi International one of the world golf’s strongest events,” said Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of the Saudi Golf Federation. “Our ambition from the start was to amass a box office field that would build immediate impact and allow us to showcase the ambition of Saudi Arabia and its bright future to the world, whilst laying solid foundations for future endeavors.”