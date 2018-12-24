Thomas Bjorn delivers on tattoo promise where moon, not sun, shines

Winning the Ryder Cup had one significant downside on the backside of Team Europe captain Thomas Bjorn.

After the Euros’ 17.5 – 10 5. rout of Team USA at Le Golf National, Bjorn made a promise that he would get a tattoo celebrating the victory “somewhere only Grace could see.”

Grace would be Bjorn’s girlfriend, Grace Barber.

Well, on this Christmas Eve, Santa Bjorn came through.

And the Team European social media crew offers this video to prove it:

A promise made. A promise kept 🖊#TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/nWp9EfRJEL — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) December 24, 2018

Merry Christmas.

Perhaps Jim Furyk is feeling just a little bit better about how it all went down in Paris.