Among the pro golfers sharing best wishes to their fans via social media on Christmas Day was Dustin Johnson.
Both Johnson and fiancée Paulina Gretzky shared very a traditional image of the couple with their two children in front of a Christmas tree. Johnson posted it on Twitter while Gretzky shared it on her Instagram account.
The holiday photo – which is the only public image featuring Johnson on Gretzky’s Instagram account followed by 748,000 people – marks a contrast to earlier in 2018 when the couple was on the rocks.
In September, Johnson issued a statement about his relationship with Gretzky, days after she deleted multiple images featuring Johnson from her Instagram account and amid reports that he had an affair.
“Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support,” Johnson wrote via Twitter.
The couple has been engaged since 2013 and have two children.
A woman reportedly linked to Johnson also had released a statement on her Instagram denying being in a relationship with the former No. 1 golfer.
Yassie Safai said, in part, “I’d like to do my best to address the current rumors in circulation. I am not in a relationship with Dustin.”
The couple has shared many moments publically via Gretzky’s Instagram feed in the past, making both the deletion of the images featuring Johnson and their return on Christmas noteworthy.
The two were spotted together at the Ryder Cup in late September and were joined together on Instagram in October after Johnson posted this image on Instagram after a Kid Rock concert.
“Thanks kid for an amazing show @paulinagretzky,” Johnson captioned the cozy shot.
Here are some other golf pros spotted sharing their holiday good wishes on and around Christmas:
Luke Donald and family are dressed for the day.
This marks the first Christmas for Azalea Garcia, whose parents Sergio Garcia and Angela Akins Garcia could not be happier.
Tony Finau opted to save on postage.
Ian Poulter’s son probably won’t be a big fan of this image in about six or seven years.
The elves had one last cuddle before they headed back to Santa. Joshua and Lilly will be excited when they see there screen savers on their iPads and realize the elves snuck a little cuddle.. until next December. Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Enjoy your family and friends and Loved ones 🎅🏻🎄🎁🙏🏻❤️
Lexi Thompson enjoyed a morning run with her brother, Curtis, and some quality time with the family.
Finally, Jack and Barbara Nicklaus sum up the holiday for us all.
Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night.
