Among the pro golfers sharing best wishes to their fans via social media on Christmas Day was Dustin Johnson.

Both Johnson and fiancée Paulina Gretzky shared very a traditional image of the couple with their two children in front of a Christmas tree. Johnson posted it on Twitter while Gretzky shared it on her Instagram account.

The holiday photo – which is the only public image featuring Johnson on Gretzky’s Instagram account followed by 748,000 people – marks a contrast to earlier in 2018 when the couple was on the rocks.

In September, Johnson issued a statement about his relationship with Gretzky, days after she deleted multiple images featuring Johnson from her Instagram account and amid reports that he had an affair.

“Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support,” Johnson wrote via Twitter.

Tony Finau opted to save on postage.

Ian Poulter’s son probably won’t be a big fan of this image in about six or seven years.

Lexi Thompson enjoyed a morning run with her brother, Curtis, and some quality time with the family.

Finally, Jack and Barbara Nicklaus sum up the holiday for us all.

Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night.