A Merry Christmas to all today.

The holiday is of course big in the golf world as well. A few golfers shared their Christmas traditions with Golfweek. Here’s a look at what they said:

Jack Nicklaus

“(Wife Barbara and I) have about five Christmases. We have each of (our) five kids with their families all come at different times. … So we end up having five Christmases, which is really kind of neat, from the 24th on through about the 28th or 29th.”