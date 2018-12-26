Future of Golf: Execs offer their views of equipment in 5 years

We knew the leaders of golf equipment companies would not divulge corporate secrets or share details about what’s behind the closed doors in their R&D labs, but Golfweek decided to ask several companies a simple question. “How do you think the golf equipment world will be different in five years?” Here are some of their answers:

‘Innovate or die’

“I like to say, ‘Innovate or die.’ To be successful we need to push the boundaries of what is possible, delivering products that challenge the status quo, are truly innovative and help golfers of all levels enjoy the game and look and feel their best while playing.

“Tying into innovation, technology and data are changing the way we play golf, particularly amongst the next generation of golfers. With access to Tour-level analytics, through offerings like Cobra Connect powered by Arccos, we’re introducing a new way to experience the game. The data every amateur golfer now has access to with Cobra Connect will change how they play, how they practice, how they work with coaches and ultimately how they purchase equipment. That desire for data will only continue to grow, and we’re excited to be at the forefront of that initiative, providing the information necessary to fuel improvements in people’s games.

“I also see things expanding on the customization front, as the demand for custom, personally fitted products, continues to grow.”

— Bob Philion, president, Cobra/Puma Golf and Puma North America