Pro golfer arrested for poaching in protected area in India

It was already a weird week in crime relating to golf figures with news emerging that renowned golf course architect Keith Foster is facing 5 years in prison for smuggling endangered wildlife goods.

Well, we’ve got another hit here.

According to Asian News International, Jyoti Randhawa was arrested Wednesday for alleged poaching in Bahraich (a city in the state of Uttar Pradesh in India).

The 46-year-old Indian pro golfer was reportedly intercepted and arrested by the Forest Department of Uttar Pradesh near the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in the Motipur Range of Katerniaghat for poaching in a protected area. He allegedly killed a jungle fowl.

He had been on the department’s radar for the previous three days due to his suspicious movement in the area.

Randhawa was slapped with serious charges under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act and the Indian Forest Act. His caddie, Mahesh Virajdar, was also arrested on charges of poaching.

A deer hide, a .22 rifle, hunting equipment and cash were among the items seized from Randhawa’s possession.

Golfer Jyoti Randhawa arrested on poaching charges in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich. A .22 rifle recovered from him. pic.twitter.com/SemkQI9IvN — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2018

Randhawa turned pro in 1994 and captured eight titles on the Asian Tour. He got as high as 70th in the Official World Golf Ranking, but his form has waned significantly in the last several years.

Randhawa was married to Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh for 13 years before the couple got divorced in 2014. They have a son, Zorawar, from the marriage.

Attention to golf figures: Maybe read up a little on wildlife protection laws. And if not, it’s probably best to stay away from this area.