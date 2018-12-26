Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson 'The Match' will reportedly return in 2019 and '20

Nov 23, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson walk off the ninth tee during The Match: Tiger vs Phil golf match at Shadow Creek Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Get ready for some more high-stakes silly season action.

Golf World reports that, as expected, the Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson “The Match” (which saw Mickelson win a 22-hole thriller in 2018) was not a one-time deal.

Apparently, the joint Woods and Mickelson business entity had signed a three-year deal with Turner on the enterprise. That means prepare for “The Match” – in some form – to return in 2019 and ’20.

Per Golf World, the iterations in the next two years likely won’t feature the same Woods-Mickelson one-on-one matchup we saw in 2018. Instead, expect a team showdown to emerge. That could mean either Woods and Mickelson pairing together against another team or the pair posting on opposite sides with a teammate apiece.

The $9 million showdown in 2018 drew nearly one million customers paying the $19.95 pay-per-view subscription, according to Golf World. That of course was soured when the purchasing mechanism broke down early during play, and Turner had to issue refunds.

But the interest in “The Match” was clear. And it looks like we’ll see more of the enterprise.

