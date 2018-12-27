Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2 men perish after golf cart accidentally pushed into river

Two South Korean men were killed after their golf cart was accidentally pushed into river in Thailand by another cart carrying their wives.

The two couples were on vacation while riding a ferry across a river that cuts through a golf course in northern Thailand. On board, the women’s golf cart collided with the men’s, the AFP news agency reported.

All four people landed in the river following the crash. Nearby fishermen rescued the two women but Sung Jun-yong, 68, and Ha Jae-oong, 76, did not survive.

Villagers found the body of one of the men floating near a temple more than a mile from the site of the accident.

“Their wives said both are able to swim but I think the cause of drowning was the strong undercurrent,” district police Lieutenant Colonel Suwat Suawatmontri told AFP.

The couples had arrived for their vacation on Monday.

