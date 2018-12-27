Best of Golf: Top 10 players of the 1990s

It’s tough to round out the list of top 10 players of the 1990s, as several pros won multiple times relatively early in what would become stellar careers. And with worldwide talent surging to the top, it’s even tougher to measure careers against each other as players competed on various circuits around the globe.

Our take focuses on victories, on both the PGA Tour and European Tour, and major titles only for the decade, so with that in mind, read on to see our choices for the top 10 players of the 1990s.

10. Payne Stewart

PGA Tour victories in 1990s: six (of 11 total)

Major titles in 1990s: two (of three total)

Stewart was a frequent contender through the 1980s and broke through in the majors at the 1989 PGA Championship, and he added two more top titles in the ’90s. Stewart outlasted Scott Simpson in an 18-hole playoff at the 1991 U.S. Open at Hazeltine, and he drained a 15-foot par to beat Phil Mickelson by a shot in the ’99 U.S. Open at Pinehurst, where Tiger Woods and Vijay Singh also were among final-round contenders.

An extremely popular player known for his knickers, Stewart died later in 1999 in an airplane crash. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001.