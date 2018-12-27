Ranking the top 10 PGA Tour rookies for 2018-19

The 2018-19 PGA Tour season is well underway, but the campaign is still young.

With the 2019 portion of the calendar approaching, here’s a look at the top 10 rookies for this PGA Tour season:

10. Jose de Jesus Rodriguez

He may not be a young gun, but this 37-year-old is plenty interesting. The man known as “The Shrimp” won on the Web.com Tour this year and captured two titles on his way to a No. 1 showing on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica money list in 2017. So the man is no stranger to winning.