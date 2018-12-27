Tiger Woods' agent denies 'The Match' future is set, expects discussions to start soon

The future of “The Match” may not be as set as it first seemed.

Golf World reported on Wednesday that Turner had signed a three-year deal with the joint Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson business entity and it appeared the plan was for “The Match” to be set to return in some form in 2019 and ’20.

That may very well still happen, but the process may be in an earlier phase.

ESPN talked to Woods’ agent Mark Steinberg, who claimed that the report “is not true at this point.”

Steinberg noted there are a number of aspects to be sorted out before another version of the “The Match” is set for 2019 or beyond and that he expects discussions to take place early in 2019.

“We – and that’s a very big we when I say the Woods camp, the Mickelson camp, the Turner camp – have a lot to talk about,” Steinberg told ESPN. “We don’t have any specifics on what it might look like, whether it’s Tiger-Phil, two others, four others.”

So don’t book “The Match” coming back for sure next year and beyond. But we still like the odds of a return.