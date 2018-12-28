Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions field list

Tiger Woods isn’t playing in next week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, but a loaded field is showing up for the 2019 season opener at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Now that the deadline for entry has passed, here’s a look at the final field for the 2019 Tournament of Champions in Maui.

  • Keegan Bradley
  • Paul Casey
  • Cameron Champ
  • Jason Day
  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Brice Garnett
  • Billy Horschel
  • Charles Howell III
  • Dustin Johnson
  • Michael Kim
  • Patton Kizzire
  • Satoshi Kodaira
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Matt Kuchar
  • Andrew Landry
  • Marc Leishman
  • Rory McIlroy
  • Troy Merritt
  • Francesco Molinari
  • Kevin Na
  • Scott Piercy
  • Ted Potter Jr.
  • Ian Poulter
  • Andrew Putnam
  • Jon Rahm
  • Patrick Reed
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Webb Simpson
  • Brandt Snedeker
  • Justin Thomas
  • Kevin Tway
  • Bubba Watson
  • Aaron Wise
  • Gary Woodland

