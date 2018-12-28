2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions field list

Tiger Woods isn’t playing in next week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, but a loaded field is showing up for the 2019 season opener at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.
Now that the deadline for entry has passed, here’s a look at the final field for the 2019 Tournament of Champions in Maui.
- Keegan Bradley
- Paul Casey
- Cameron Champ
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Brice Garnett
- Billy Horschel
- Charles Howell III
- Dustin Johnson
- Michael Kim
- Patton Kizzire
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Brooks Koepka
- Matt Kuchar
- Andrew Landry
- Marc Leishman
- Rory McIlroy
- Troy Merritt
- Francesco Molinari
- Kevin Na
- Scott Piercy
- Ted Potter Jr.
- Ian Poulter
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Patrick Reed
- Xander Schauffele
- Webb Simpson
- Brandt Snedeker
- Justin Thomas
- Kevin Tway
- Bubba Watson
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
