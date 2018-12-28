Best of golf: Top 10 players of the 2000s

It’s extremely difficult, sometimes impossible, to narrow down a list such as this ranking of the best players of the 2000s. Especially as the world of golf has progressed to include so many talented international players – five of the 10 on this list were born outside the U.S. – it becomes a debate when comparing PGA Tour victories versus European Tour titles. Then throw in the majors to stir it up even more. By the standards used for this ranking, winning matters most.

With several famous players such as Sergio Garcia, Justin Leonard, Angel Cabrera, Stewart Cink, Geoff Ogilvy and Mike Weir in the mix for the 10th spot, we had to find a way to choose. That choice came down to major titles, because nothing matters more in professional golf than major titles. Read on to see who won out.

What was not in question was No. 1 on this list. We bet you can guess who that is. But it’s still amazing to read how far he distanced himself from the crowd. So read on for our top 10 players of the 2000s.

10. Angel Cabrera

PGA Tour victories in 2000s: two (of three total)

Major titles in 2000s: two (of two total)

The Duck hasn’t won very many PGA Tour tournaments, but he sure peaked at the right times. He won two majors in the 2000s, as well as all five of his European Tour titles. His two majors push him ahead of several players on this list who won more events but never saw the same level of success in the sport’s most important events.

In the 2007 U.S. Open, the Argentinian closed in 69 on a brutal Oakmont setup, beating Tiger Woods and Jim Furyk by a shot. The win made him the first South American to prevail at the U.S. Open. And at the 2009 Masters, Cabrera bested Chad Campbell and Kenny Perry in a sudden-death playoff (Campbell fell out after one hole, No. 18, and Cabrera beat Perry with a par on the second playoff hole, No. 10).