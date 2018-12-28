How many miles do pro golfers travel each year? Spanish player reminds us

Pro golfers tend to log a lot of miles, that’s no secret. But it is still a little jarring to see the pure numbers.

Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano reminded us of that Friday.

The 38-year-old Spanish golfer made his name in the game on the European Tour as he piled up seven wins there between 2005 and 2013.

But he started focusing on the U.S. in 2014. Fernandez-Castano played full-time on the PGA Tour in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons. He barely kept his card the first time and the second season saw him miss more than half his cuts on his way to indeed losing that card.

He was forced into the Web.com Tour in 2016 and earned his PGA Tour card back for the 2016-17 campaign via his Web.com Tour Finals performance.

But another rough season in which he failed to make even half his cuts meant he’d lost his PGA Tour card again. He hasn’t gotten it back since.

All of this preamble is to note the sequence that led to the 38-year-old’s schedule in 2018: A nearly even mix of the European Tour (19 events) and the Web.com Tour (15 events). Of course most of his events overseas were in Europe, but that continent constitutes a large area in itself. And a few of his Euro Tour starts were in Africa or Asia.

His Web.com travels spanned more than one continent as well with one start on that mainly North American circuit in South America.

So how many miles did such a diverse schedule dictate the Spaniard traveling in 2018? An insane amount…

Another year on the books. 34 tournaments played. Birdies not too many but when it comes to air miles I’m probably close to world #1! ✈️✈️✈️ pic.twitter.com/taUhBgFJxf — Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño (@gfcgolf) December 28, 2018

Nearly 115,000 miles. In one year.

It’s exhausting just looking at Fernandez-Castano’s travel map, let alone embarking on it.

His mileage is likely to calm down at least a little in 2019 as Fernandez-Castano confirmed on Twitter that he will be focusing on the European Tour next year.

Still, the travel won’t be light.

The numbers help illuminate further that one must truly love pro golf, otherwise it’s easy to burn out fast on this travel schedule.