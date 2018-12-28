Tiger at 43: 10 spots where Tiger Woods can win in 2019

Tiger Woods broke his five-year PGA Tour win drought in 2018 with a victory at the Tour Championship. Will 2019 bring more of such triumphs?

We can’t predict the future, but we can make an educated guess.

With Woods’ 43rd birthday imminent on Dec. 30, here’s a look at 10 spots on the 2019 PGA Tour calendar where the 80-time PGA Tour winner is most likely to add to his title total:

(Note: We are only looking at events Woods is likely to play in. A return to the Valspar Championship, where he finished T-2 this year, appears unlikely and thus does not qualify for the list.)

The Masters

Woods has won at the Masters four times and has contended several other years at the tournament at Augusta National. He had a lackluster T-32 here in 2018, but that was his first major in three years and that result is an anomaly compared to his norm at Augusta.