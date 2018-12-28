What is the average cost of a round of golf?

The clubs are in the trunk, time has been spent on the range and you’re ready to hit the course.

How much is it going cost?

That can vary drastically depending on the location, course, time of year, etc. But there are some general norms when it comes to the financial aspect.

The first rule is to make sure you know what you’re getting before booking a tee time. A golf cart is usually included with the cost of an 18-hole round, but not always. Many courses also offer discounts for residents and late-afternoon rounds. Weekends tend to be more expensive.

According to a Golf Channel survey, the median cost for an 18-hole round at a public golf course is $36 including cart.

Private clubs are costlier with annual membership dues and additional fees and range anywhere from moderately-priced to six-figure initiation fees.

Municipal golf courses tend to offer the best bargain on the links. These are city-owned courses and usually run about $10 cheaper than other courses on average. Well-maintained municipal courses can be a godsend for recreational players looking for a fun, affordable round.

On the other end of the spectrum, top courses can charge a premium. Peak greens fees are $500 for a single round at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, where Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson played “The Match.” TPC Sawgrass and Pebble Beach can run anywhere from $495-635 for 18 holes, according to Golf Advisor.

When searching for a course, the most important thing is to know what you want to spend ahead of time. Whether you’re a beginner or scratch player, most areas offer at least a few different options that will fit your budget and skill level.