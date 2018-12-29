VIDEO: Phil Mickelson gives wedge lessons in flip flops

Only good things can happen when Phil Mickelson embraces social media.

That includes some useful instruction. Over the last few days, Mickelson has released videos on his Instagram page where he gives short-game lessons … in flip flops.

OK, that image is humorous. But the advice is serious. Here you go…

Also, here’s the footage of Mickelson introducing what he will do in these videos…

Social media is often a cesspool. But sometimes, it can be a wonderful place.