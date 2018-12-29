VIDEO: Phil Mickelson gives wedge lessons in flip flops

Only good things can happen when Phil Mickelson embraces social media.
That includes some useful instruction. Over the last few days, Mickelson has released videos on his Instagram page where he gives short-game lessons … in flip flops.
OK, that image is humorous. But the advice is serious. Here you go…
View this post on Instagram
After mastering the 3 fundamentals, solid contact should be fairly consistent. Now we can start working on touch. Varying the amount of loft is how we do that and here are a couple of basic tips. Had to put it into two parts. Still ironing out the kinks on this social media stuff.
Also, here’s the footage of Mickelson introducing what he will do in these videos…
Social media is often a cesspool. But sometimes, it can be a wonderful place.
