Tiger at 43: Top 10 Tiger Woods performances of 2018

We don’t really have to remind you that 2018 was quite a year for Tiger Woods, right?

This year, the golfing legend posted an extraordinary comeback from injury with several high finishes, multiple majors where he contended and his first PGA Tour win in five years.

With Woods’ 43rd birthday just a day away, here’s a look back on the top 10 performances of his remarkable 2018:

10. BMW Championship

Woods boosted hope that he would win in 2018 when he fired an opening 8-under 62 at Aronimink for a share of the lead. He didn’t quite recapture that same form the rest of the week, but Woods still managed a T-6. And as it turned out, he wouldn’t have to wait much longer before winning.