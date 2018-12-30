Tiger at 43: Top 10 performances in Tiger Woods’ career

Tiger Woods turns 43 today! Happy birthday to the man with an incredible comeback in 2018 as well as 80 PGA Tour wins and 14 major titles to his name.

It’s been quite a career to this point for Woods, to say the least. On his 43rd birthday, here’s a look back at his top 10 career performances:

10. 2006 WGC-American Express Championship

This one tends to fall under the radar, but Woods was dominant this week. He went wire-to-wire in this one with rounds of 63, 64, 67 and 67. His lead steadily built and was eight by the end. This was Woods’ sixth consecutive PGA Tour win, too, in a streak that eventually reached seven.