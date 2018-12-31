A look at 11 players who could break out on PGA Tour in 2019

What characterizes a player breaking out in golf?

The definition can vary, but the concept overall is pretty self-explanatory. With that, here’s our look at the players most apt to break out on the golf scene in 2019:

Tony Finau

It may seem a little harsh to say Finau has not “broken out” considering he is currently top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking. But the 29-year-old has just one PGA Tour win despite his lofty ranking and otherworldly talent. So a break out would mean that flurry of expected wins finally arriving. We can see that happening in 2019.