2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Round 1 pairings and tee times

The PGA Tour begins 2019 with the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua Plantation in Maui, Hawaii.

Play begins Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, or 3 p.m. Eastern.

Here are the tee times and pairings for the TOC. They include the featured pairings of defending champion Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau – who will be out in prime time on Thursday night in the Continental U.S.

Sentry Tournament of Champions Tee Times

Round 1 – Thursday / All Times Eastern

Tee Time Pairings 1 3 p.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Cameron Champ 1 3:10 p.m. Kevin Tway, Troy Merritt 1 3:20 p.m. Matt Kuchar, Michael Kim 1 3:30 p.m. Ted Potter, Jr., Scott Piercy 1 3:40 p.m. Charles Howell III, Brice Garnett 1 3:50 p.m. Brandt Snedeker, Ian Poulter 1 4 p.m. Andrew Putnam, Andrew Landry 1 4:10 p.m. Marc Leishman, Patton Kizzire 1 4:20 p.m. Gary Woodland, Kevin Na 1 4:30 p.m. Aaron Wise, Paul Casey 1 4:40 p.m. Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm 1. 4:50 p.m. Jason Day, Francesco Molinari 1. 5 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele 1. 5:10 p.m. Bubba Watson, Webb Simpson 1. 5:20 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Brooks Koepka 1. 5:30 p.m. Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas 1. 5:40 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson

