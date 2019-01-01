2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Round 1 pairings and tee times

The PGA Tour begins 2019 with the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua Plantation in Maui, Hawaii.
Play begins Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, or 3 p.m. Eastern.
Here are the tee times and pairings for the TOC. They include the featured pairings of defending champion Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau – who will be out in prime time on Thursday night in the Continental U.S.
Sentry Tournament of Champions Tee Times
Round 1 – Thursday / All Times Eastern
|Tee
|Time
|Pairings
|1
|3 p.m.
|
Satoshi Kodaira, Cameron Champ
|1
|3:10 p.m.
|
Kevin Tway, Troy Merritt
|1
|3:20 p.m.
|
Matt Kuchar, Michael Kim
|1
|3:30 p.m.
|
Ted Potter, Jr., Scott Piercy
|1
|3:40 p.m.
|
Charles Howell III, Brice Garnett
|1
|3:50 p.m.
|
Brandt Snedeker, Ian Poulter
|1
|4 p.m.
|
Andrew Putnam, Andrew Landry
|1
|4:10 p.m.
|
Marc Leishman, Patton Kizzire
|1
|4:20 p.m.
|
Gary Woodland, Kevin Na
|1
|4:30 p.m.
|
Aaron Wise, Paul Casey
|1
|4:40 p.m.
|
Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm
|1.
|4:50 p.m.
|
Jason Day, Francesco Molinari
|1.
|5 p.m.
|
Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
|1.
|5:10 p.m.
|
Bubba Watson, Webb Simpson
|1.
|5:20 p.m.
|
Keegan Bradley, Brooks Koepka
|1.
|5:30 p.m.
|
Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas
|1.
|5:40 p.m.
|
Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson
Comments