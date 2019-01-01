Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Round 1 pairings and tee times

LAHAINA, HAWAII - DECEMBER 31: Troy Merritt plays a shot during a practice round prior to the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua Golf Club Plantation course on December 31, 2018 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The PGA Tour begins 2019 with the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua Plantation in Maui, Hawaii.

Play begins Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, or 3 p.m. Eastern.

Here are the tee times and pairings for the TOC. They include the featured pairings of defending champion Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau – who will be out in prime time on Thursday night in the Continental U.S.

Sentry Tournament of Champions Tee Times

Round 1 – Thursday / All Times Eastern
Tee  Time Pairings
1 3 p.m.
Satoshi Kodaira, Cameron Champ
1 3:10 p.m.
 Kevin Tway, Troy Merritt
1 3:20 p.m.
Matt Kuchar, Michael Kim
1 3:30 p.m.
Ted Potter, Jr., Scott Piercy
1 3:40 p.m.
Charles Howell III, Brice Garnett
1 3:50 p.m.
Brandt Snedeker, Ian Poulter
1 4 p.m.
Andrew Putnam, Andrew Landry
1 4:10 p.m.
Marc Leishman, Patton Kizzire
1 4:20 p.m.
Gary Woodland, Kevin Na
1 4:30 p.m.

Aaron Wise, Paul Casey
1 4:40 p.m.

Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm
1. 4:50 p.m.
Jason Day, Francesco Molinari
1. 5 p.m.
Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
1. 5:10 p.m.
Bubba Watson, Webb Simpson
1. 5:20 p.m.
Keegan Bradley, Brooks Koepka
1. 5:30 p.m.
Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas
1. 5:40 p.m.
Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson

