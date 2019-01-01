2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions: TV info, preview capsule

The PGA Tour champions of last year – minus a few big names – gather in Hawaii this week for the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Defending TOC champion Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau go out in the final round-one pairing on Thursday.

With the time lapse between Hawaii and the East Coast, much of the action will take place in prime time in the Continental U.S.

Here is the TV schedule. All times are Eastern U.S.

Sentry Tournament of Champions TV Info

Thursday: 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Sunday: 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)

TOC at a Glance