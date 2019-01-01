2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions: TV info, preview capsule

The PGA Tour champions of last year – minus a few big names – gather in Hawaii this week for the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Defending TOC champion Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau go out in the final round-one pairing on Thursday.
With the time lapse between Hawaii and the East Coast, much of the action will take place in prime time in the Continental U.S.
Here is the TV schedule. All times are Eastern U.S.
Sentry Tournament of Champions TV Info
Thursday: 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Friday: 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday: 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Sunday: 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)
TOC at a Glance
Site: Kapalua, Hawaii.
Course: The Plantation Course at Kapalua.
Yardage: 7,518.
Par: 73.
Purse: $6.5 million.
Winner’s share: $1.3 million.
Defending champion: Dustin Johnson.
Buzz: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose are the three PGA Tour winners from 2018 not playing this week. In all, 34 of the 37 winners are in the field … All three of the 2018 major champions – Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari and Patrick Reed – are at Kapalua for the first time since 2016 … Koepka could lose his No. 1 ranking if he doesn’t finish in at least the top 10.
