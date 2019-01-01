Betting odds for PGA Tour 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions

The PGA Tour begins 2019 in Maui, Hawaii on Thursday with the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Defending champion Dustin Johnson is the betting favorite, according to golfodds.com and the Las Vegas Westgate SuperBook. He’s at 5-1 to beat the rest of the field playing Plantation Course at Kapalua.
Jon Rahm, who shot a 59 during a practice round the other day is 7-1. Brooks Koepka, the 2018 PGA Tour Player of the Year, joins Justin Thomas at 8-1.
In all, 34 of the 37 golfers who won on the PGA Tour last year are in this field. Notable among the missing: Tiger Woods.
Odds-to-win Sentry Tournament of Champions:
|
Player/Odds
|Dustin Johnson
|5/1
|Brooks Koepka
|8/1
|Justin Thomas
|8/1
|Jon Rahm
|7/1
|Rory McIlroy
|10/1
|Jason Day
|12/1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|12/1
|Patrick Reed
|16/1
|Webb Simpson
|20/1
|Francesco Molinari
|20/1
|Xander Schauffele
|20/1
|Cameron Champ
|20/1
|Gary Woodland
|25/1
|Paul Casey
|30/1
|Marc Leishman
|25/1
|Bubba Watson
|30/1
|Aaron Wise
|30/1
|Matt Kuchar
|40/1
|Keegan Bradley
|40/1
|Brandt Snedeker
|50/1
|Billy Horschel
|50/1
|Charles Howell III
|60/1
|Ian Poulter
|60/1
|Kevin Na
|80/1
|Scott Piercy
|60/1
|Kevin Tway
|100/1
|Andrew Putnam
|100/1
|Patton Kizzire
|100/1
|Brice Garnett
|200/1
|Andrew Landry
|200/1
|Troy Merritt
|200/1
|Ted Potter, Jr
|250/1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|250/1
|Michael Kim
|250/1
|Tournament Matchups:
|Dustin Johnson
|-145
|Rory McIlroy
|+125
|Brooks Koepka
|-110
|Justin Thomas
|-110
|Jason Day
|+125
|Jon Rahm
|-145
|Patrick Reed
|-125
|Webb Simpson
|+105
|Xander Schauffele
|-125
|Gary Woodland
|+105
|Paul Casey
|+105
|Marc Leishman
|-125
|Keegan Bradley
|-110
|Matt Kuchar
|-110
|Billy Horschel
|-120
|Brandt Snedeker
|EVEN
|Charles Howell III
|-110
|Ian Poulter
|-110
|Brice Garnett
|-120
|Andrew Landry
|EVEN
Comments