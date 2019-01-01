Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Betting odds for PGA Tour 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions

LAHAINA, HI - JANUARY 06: Dustin Johnson of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 6, 2018 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Getty Images

PGA Tour

The PGA Tour begins 2019 in Maui, Hawaii on Thursday with the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson is the betting favorite, according to golfodds.com and the Las Vegas Westgate SuperBook. He’s at 5-1 to beat the rest of the field playing Plantation Course at Kapalua. 

Jon Rahm, who shot a 59 during a practice round the other day is 7-1. Brooks Koepka, the 2018 PGA Tour Player of the Year, joins Justin Thomas at 8-1.

In all, 34 of the 37 golfers who won on the PGA Tour last year are in this field. Notable among the missing: Tiger Woods.

Odds-to-win Sentry Tournament of Champions: 

Player/Odds
Dustin Johnson 5/1
Brooks Koepka 8/1
Justin Thomas 8/1
Jon Rahm 7/1
Rory McIlroy 10/1
Jason Day 12/1
Bryson DeChambeau 12/1
Patrick Reed 16/1
Webb Simpson 20/1
Francesco Molinari 20/1
Xander Schauffele 20/1
Cameron Champ 20/1
Gary Woodland 25/1
Paul Casey 30/1
Marc Leishman 25/1
Bubba Watson 30/1
Aaron Wise 30/1
Matt Kuchar 40/1
Keegan Bradley 40/1
Brandt Snedeker 50/1
Billy Horschel 50/1
Charles Howell III 60/1
Ian Poulter 60/1
Kevin Na 80/1
Scott Piercy 60/1
Kevin Tway 100/1
Andrew Putnam 100/1
Patton Kizzire 100/1
Brice Garnett 200/1
Andrew Landry 200/1
Troy Merritt 200/1
Ted Potter, Jr 250/1
Satoshi Kodaira 250/1
Michael Kim 250/1
Tournament Matchups:
Dustin Johnson -145
Rory McIlroy +125
Brooks Koepka -110
Justin Thomas -110
Jason Day +125
Jon Rahm -145
Patrick Reed -125
Webb Simpson +105
Xander Schauffele -125
Gary Woodland +105
Paul Casey +105
Marc Leishman -125
Keegan Bradley -110
Matt Kuchar -110
Billy Horschel -120
Brandt Snedeker EVEN
Charles Howell III -110
Ian Poulter -110
Brice Garnett -120
Andrew Landry EVEN

