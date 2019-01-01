Betting odds for PGA Tour 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions

The PGA Tour begins 2019 in Maui, Hawaii on Thursday with the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson is the betting favorite, according to golfodds.com and the Las Vegas Westgate SuperBook. He’s at 5-1 to beat the rest of the field playing Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Jon Rahm, who shot a 59 during a practice round the other day is 7-1. Brooks Koepka, the 2018 PGA Tour Player of the Year, joins Justin Thomas at 8-1.

In all, 34 of the 37 golfers who won on the PGA Tour last year are in this field. Notable among the missing: Tiger Woods.

Odds-to-win Sentry Tournament of Champions: