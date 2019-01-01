Fantasy golf power rankings: 2018 Sentry Tournament of Champions

The fall season was fun while it lasted, but it’s time to really kick things in high gear. The PGA Tour’s best and brightest are gathered this week for the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Here are my top 20 fantasy picks as the 2019 slate begins in Maui, Hawaii.

20. Billy Horschel: Finished strong last season with a runner-up at the Tour Championship and has been decent at Kapalua, shooting no higher than 72 in 12 career rounds.

19. Aaron Wise: T-15 and T-10 in two fall starts and strong off the tee, which bodes well here. Hoping to win as a first-timer, something which hasn’t happened since Daniel Chopra took it home in 2008.

18 Charles Howell III: Qualified with a win in his last start at the RSM Classic, the first victory for Howell since 2007. Showed huge improvement with the driver last season.

17. Paul Casey: Hasn’t played here since 2010 but continued his steady form with three top-20 finishes in three fall starts.

16. Bubba Watson: Three top-10 showings in six starts at Kapalua and a T-12 in the Bahamas last month. Ranked 158th in par-3 scoring last year, so a par-73 layout with only three par-3s plays to his advantage.

15. Brandt Snedeker: Hasn’t been great since a tough playoff loss at the Safeway Open, but nothing worse than T-14 and a pair of thirds in six starts here.

14. Gary Woodland: Got back in the winner’s circle early last year in Phoenix and has been competitive all fall, with four top 10s in five starts. His tee-to-green game should show up in Maui.

13. Marc Leishman: T-7 in this event last year and should come in fresh after five weeks off.

12. Webb Simpson: Solo third his last time out at the RSM Classic and back in action after withdrawing from the Hero World Challenge. Also has a pair of T-3 finishes in three prior Tournament of Champions starts.

11. Cameron Champ: Didn’t waste any time in qualifying for Maui just a few starts into his Tour career. He’s been rock solid all fall, including the Sanderson Farms Championship win, and should like this layout with his power off the tee.

10. Xander Schauffele: Up to No. 10 in the Official World Golf Rankings and looking to improve on a T-22 in his TOC debut last year.

9. Francesco Molinari: Hasn’t played here since 2011, but he’s one of the best tee-to-green players in the game right now.

8. Patrick Reed: Hasn’t been all that consistent of late but finished first, second and T-6 in his last three starts here.

7. Rory McIlroy: Playing this event for the first time ever, which is surprising considering how well his game figures to hold up at the Plantation Course. Might this be the year Rory returns to dominance?

6. Bryson DeChambeau: Struggled in his TOC debut a year ago, but after the fall he had it seems DeChambeau is ready to contend the second time around.

5. Jason Day: He’s the best putter in the field and has three top-10s in four prior starts in Maui. Look for Day to make some noise early in 2019.

4. Justin Thomas: Had that dominant 2017 win at 22-under-par and has been steady this fall after another three-win campaign.

3. Brooks Koepka: Finished dead last here a year ago, but he was already struggling with a wrist injury at that point. Now the World No. 1 is ready to give it a serious run.

2. Jon Rahm: Pulled away down the stretch in the Hero World Challenge win and finished runner-up in his TOC debut last year. Doesn’t hurt that he just shot 59, too.

1. Dustin Johnson: This is the perfect track for DJ and the perfect opportunity for him to get back on a roll going into the new year. Don’t be surprised if he’s able to repeat in Maui.