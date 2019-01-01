Golfers near and far ring in the New Year as 2019 arrives

2019 has has arrived for much of the world.

And PGA Tour pros and other golfers were eager to share their good wishes across social media to ring in the New Year.

And just in case you may have forgotten amid all the revelry, the new rules of golf take effect Tuesday.

Francesco Molinari had a pretty good 2018 and is poised for another run at success in the New Year.

Safe to say I will never forget 2018! Thank you for everyone's support, what a year! pic.twitter.com/0V4H5amfZh — Francesco Molinari (@F_Molinari) January 1, 2019

So is this guy.

Whilst 2019 has begun for some and about begin for others.. Remeber no matter how good or bad 2018 was for you. It’s the start of a new year and it can become the best year you’ve ever had. With a positive mindset let’s all get after 2019 and deliver upon those goals. 👊🏼💪🏼🏌🏼‍♂️ — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) January 1, 2019

Dustin Johnson is ready.

2018 was good, but 2019 will be better. pic.twitter.com/emkYUcJ5k9 — Dustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) December 31, 2018

Others joined in the celebration and annual renewal of good wishes and plans for the New Year:

So to all my family, friends and followers, let’s all make 2019 & beyond the start of a new journey one where WE ALL make the world a better place with halcyon days full of health, happiness, love & success. Happy New Year everyone!!! #attacklife pic.twitter.com/obQjhETDYy — Greg Norman (@SharkGregNorman) December 31, 2018

Strolling into 2019 like a boss. Happy new year from my family to yours. Hope it’s the best one yet ❤️ https://t.co/goeKKAmEaB — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) December 31, 2018

2018 was the most incredible year for my wife and I, we welcomed our beautiful boy into this world and had so many special moments as a family. Thank you to everyone for all of your support on and off the golf course, 2019 here we come! #blessings #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/o2GwAOH0Nk — Branden Grace (@BrandenGrace) December 31, 2018

HAPPY NEW YEAR!! 🥂🍻🎊🎉 — Trevor Immelman (@TrevorImmelman) December 31, 2018

Fireworks for all.