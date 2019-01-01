It's official: Justin Rose signs with Homna

When the clock struck midnight and the calendar changed to 2019, the rumors became official. Justin Rose, 38, the defending FedEx Cup champion who is ranked second in the Official World Golf Ranking, has signed an endorsement deal with Hong Kong club maker Honma.

According to John Kawaja, a consultant to Honma, Rose’s contract is for 10 clubs, including the driver. He is not under contract to play a specific golf ball, and it is anticipated he will continue to play the TaylorMade TP5. He will use a Honma bag, and Honma will be on both sides of his hat. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“When we thought about the ideal golfer that aligns with our company values, everything pointed to Justin Rose,” said Liu Jianguo, chairman of Honma Golf. “Justin is a world-class player, and beyond that, a gentleman and family man. We are ecstatic to have him on the Honma team.”

Guo added that Rose’s presence on television and his social media following will boost awareness of Honma in the North American and European markets. Rose is the first PGA Tour player to sign a deal with the company.

Kawaja said that when Rose makes his 2019 debut, he likely will be playing a Honma World 747 460 driver, World 747 V prototype irons (4-6), World 747 Rose prototype irons (7-9) and World 747 Rose prototype wedges (47, 56, 60 degrees).

Kawaja said Rose first started to experiment with Homna gear in July and did more testing in September before the Tour Championship. Kawaja said he then went to Albany, The Bahamas, and tested Honma gear for two days in December with Rose, who is still tinkering with fairway woods, lofts, club combinations and other fine points of his gear.