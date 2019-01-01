Gear: PXG 0317X GEN2 hybrids

Price: $375 with several custom shaft and grip options

Specs: Stainless steel body and face with carbon-fiber crown, adjustable hosel and moveable tungsten and titanium weights. Available in 17, 19, 22, 25 and 28 degrees

Available: Jan. 15

The Goal

By combining enhanced distance and several adjustable features, PXG’s newest hybrids allow players and fitters more easily to fill gaps and create a desired ball flight.

The Scoop

Like the 0311X GEN2 drivers and 0341X GEN2 fairway woods, the 0317X GEN hybrids were designed with an updated carbon-fiber crown. Under a matte-black finish, the multi-level crown was reinforced near the topline to make the club stiffer to retain its shape more effectively at impact. PXG said this helps redirect energy that would have been lost back into the shot, increasing ball speed for increased distance.

Opting for carbon fiber in the crown also reduces weight and lowers the center of gravity, which should make it easier for players to get the ball into the air.

Players and fitters also can modify ball flight using eight moveable weights in the sole. The 4.1-gram silver weights are made from tungsten, while the 0.8-gram black weights are made from titanium. They are larger than the moveable weights found in previous PXG hybrids, so moving them into different configurations has a more significant effect on the center of gravity.

With the tungsten weights forward, spin is reduced, ball speed increases and the 0317X GEN2 creates a lower launch angle. Putting the tungsten in the heel encourages a draw, while shifting it to the toe promotes a fade. Adding tungsten to the heel and toe at the same time boosts the moment of inertia to increase stability on mis-hits.

To enhance sound and feel, PXG designed the 0317X GEN2 hybrids with an internal thermal-plastic elastomer pad. Designed in a honeycomb pattern, it is affixed to the sole and absorbs excess vibrations at impact.

PXG said the 0317X GEN2 hybrids generate 2-3 mph more ball speed than the previously released model, with similar spin and launch angles, producing about 4-7 more yards of distance.