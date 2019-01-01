Gear: PXG 0341X GEN2 fairway woods

Price: $425 with several custom shaft and grip options

Specs: Stainless steel body and face with a carbon-fiber crown, adjustable hosel and moveable tungsten and titanium weights. Available in 13, 15, 18 and 21 degrees

Available: Jan. 15

The Goal

The newest fairway woods from PXG are designed to create a more piercing ball flight, less spin and more distance.

The Scoop

To help PXG create fairway woods that deliver more yards off the tee and from the turf, the company borrowed many of the technologies found in the new 0811X and 0811XF GEN 2 drivers.

First, the 0341X GEN2 was given an updated, multi-level carbon-fiber crown that reinforces the top of the club at impact. This helps return more energy into the shot to create more ball speed instead of allowing it to deform the head.

The carbon-fiber crown, finished with a non-glare matte black paint, is 75 percent lighter than a steel crown of the same size, which shifts more of the overall weight down and lowers the center of gravity.

To further lower the center of gravity and allow fitters and players a chance to create a draw or fade bias, PXG designed the 0341X GEN2 with ports to hold eight moveable weights. The chrome-toned weights are made from tungsten and weigh 4.1 grams each, while the dark-finished weights are made using titanium, which is significantly lighter. They each weigh 0.8 grams.

When the tungsten weights are in the forward ports, the center of gravity shifts forward, which decreases spin and encourages a lower launch angle. Putting the tungsten in the heel and toe ports boosts the moment of inertia, makes the 0341X GEN2 less likely to twist on an off-center hit and enhances forgiveness. Players also can create a draw or a fade bias by shifting more of the heavy weights to the heel (draw) or toe (fade).

The weights in the 0341X GEN2 are larger than the weights in previously released PXG fairway woods, making it easier to quickly and easily manipulate the center of gravity.

PXG also gave the 0341X GEN2 an internal thermal-plastic elastomer insert affixed to the sole. Designed in a honeycomb pattern, it absorbs vibrations created at impact to enhance sound and feel.

The adjustable hosel allows fitters and players to increase or decrease the 0341X GEN2’s stated loft by as many as 1.5 degrees.

PXG said the new 0341X GEN2 fairway woods create 1-2 mph more ball speed than the GEN1 fairway woods, with 300-400 fewer rpm of spin and 7-10 yards more distance.