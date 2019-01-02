Fantasy golf expert picks: 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Justin Thomas. The 2017 champion clearly knows how to play well at this course. Just have a feeling too that he will start 2019 running.
- Also like: Brooks Koepka and Webb Simpson. Last year’s last-place finish can pretty much be thrown out considering Koepka’s injury woes at the time. Previously in 2016, he placed T-3 at Kapalua. He won recently, too, at the CJ Cup. Simpson hasn’t played this event since 2014, but he finished T-3 that year. Simpson was also in strong form in the final months of 2018, with three top-six showings in his last four starts.
- Sleeper: Marc Leishman. The Aussie enters this event after a strong fall in which he won the CIMB Classic and finished runner-up at the Australian PGA Championship. Any event where he’s under the radar is dangerous, especially so with the way he’s playing.
- DraftKings bargain: Charles Howell III ($7,100). It’s been over a decade since his last appearance here, but Howell enters the week on a high note having won November’s RSM Classic to break an 11-year win drought. In relaxing Hawaii, he should build on that.
- Fade: Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman’s form was OK but not fantastic at the end of 2018. I expect him to have a big 2019, but he’ll warm up to it. It won’t start in Hawaii.
Dan Kilbridge
- Projected champion: Jason Day. A recent change in mentality and work ethic with the goal of getting back to World No. 1 is paying off. Two wins last season, best putter in the field and has had success at the Plantation Course.
- Also like: Patrick Reed and Marc Leishman. Reed loves this tournament and should play well again this week. Leishman has been great in Maui as well and is looking to pick up where he left off with a win in the CIMB Classic in October.
- Sleeper: Francesco Molinari. Hasn’t played this tournament in eight years but stellar tee-to-green play should bode well for the reigning British Open champ.
- DraftKings bargain: Ian Poulter ($6,800). Didn’t look bad this fall coming off the emotional Ryder Cup win and has two top-10s in two Tournament of Champions starts.
- Fade: Rory McIlroy. Tempting to go with his power off the tee here, but we’ll leave him on the bench seeing as this is his first ever start here.
Comments