Fantasy golf expert picks: 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Kevin Casey

Projected champion: Justin Thomas. The 2017 champion clearly knows how to play well at this course. Just have a feeling too that he will start 2019 running.

Also like: Brooks Koepka and Webb Simpson. Last year’s last-place finish can pretty much be thrown out considering Koepka’s injury woes at the time. Previously in 2016, he placed T-3 at Kapalua. He won recently, too, at the CJ Cup. Simpson hasn’t played this event since 2014, but he finished T-3 that year. Simpson was also in strong form in the final months of 2018, with three top-six showings in his last four starts.

Sleeper: Marc Leishman. The Aussie enters this event after a strong fall in which he won the CIMB Classic and finished runner-up at the Australian PGA Championship. Any event where he’s under the radar is dangerous, especially so with the way he’s playing.

DraftKings bargain: Charles Howell III ($7,100). It’s been over a decade since his last appearance here, but Howell enters the week on a high note having won November’s RSM Classic to break an 11-year win drought. In relaxing Hawaii, he should build on that.

Fade: Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman’s form was OK but not fantastic at the end of 2018. I expect him to have a big 2019, but he’ll warm up to it. It won’t start in Hawaii.

Dan Kilbridge