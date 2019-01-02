Justin Thomas' thoughts on putting with flagstick in? He sounds hesitant

The changes to the Rules of Golf are now in full effect, and you can be up on all the alterations here.

One of the most discussed changes is that golfers can now play shots from the green with the flagstick in. Bryson DeChambeau has already indicated he will not be afraid to putt with the flagstick in.

Some other top players have a different mindset, though.

Justin Thomas was asked about that change ahead of this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions. He certainly seemed more hesitant.

I mean personally I don’t think I can – I mean obviously whenever I’m like this and (caddie) Jimmy (Johnson) is, that’s one thing. But I mean if I have an 8-footer to win a golf tournament, I can’t – I mean no offense, I can’t really take myself seriously if I kept the pin in. I mean it just would be such a weird picture and like on TV me celebrating and like the pin is in and my ball’s like up against it. And so I don’t know, to me that’s one thing. But, yeah, I guess there’s some instances in tournaments where the pin is really the only thing that can stop it, that’s one thing. But if I have a putt, I’m trying to make that thing’s coming out.

It will be an interesting 2019 when it comes to the Rules of Golf.

